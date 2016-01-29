FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. natgas futures jump over 5 pct on forecasts for colder weather
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 29, 2016 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. natgas futures jump over 5 pct on forecasts for colder weather

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(Adds latest prices)
    Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended up more than 5 percent on
Friday in a short covering rally on forecasts for colder weather through the middle
of February that should boost heating demand.
    After trading within a few cents of unchanged for eight straight days,
front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed up 11.6
cents, or 5.3 percent, at $2.298 per million British thermal units.
    That put the front month up over 7 percent for the week for its second weekly
gain in a row but down over 1 percent for the month.
    Both the U.S. and European weather models called for cooler weather over the
next two weeks. The U.S. model called for colder than normal weather with the latest
forecast at noon calling for even colder weather than earlier anticipated.
    Forecasts for the rest of the winter, however, look much less cold due to the
warming effect of the El Nino weather pattern with February expected to be about 13
percent warmer than normal and March 17 percent warmer than normal, according to
long range forecasts on Thomson Reuters Analytics.
    Heating demand so far in January has been about 2 percent higher than normal.
But despite a cold start to the new year, heating demand has averaged about 13
percent below normal so far this winter (November-March).
    That weaker heating demand, however, was having little effect on gas usage,
which has been normal for this time of year and was just about 1 percent less than
the polar vortex winter of 2014-15.
    That is because the power sector continues to burn record amounts of gas to
generate electricity since the fuel remains relatively cheap compared with coal,
which carries higher environmental and transport costs.
    So far this winter, the power sector has burned on average a record 24.8 billion
cubic feet of gas per day, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics. That compares
with 20.8 bcfd during the extreme cold last winter and the 30-year normal of 18.8
bcfd, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics.
    Traders have said it makes sense for generators to burn gas instead of coal when
the gas premium over coal is less than $1 per mmBtu, as it has been since August and
most of the rest of 2015.
                   
                                        Week ended   Week ended   Year    Five-year
                                          Jan. 29     Jan. 22      Ago     Average
                                        (forecast)                        
 U.S. natgas storage (in bcf):             -161         -211      -112       -165
                                                                                    
 Heating & Cooling Degree Days                                                      
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 GFS HDDs                                   454         433        434              
 GFS CDDs                                    1           1          3               
                                                                                    
 EC HDDs                                    399         375        406              
 EC CDDs                                     2           2          3               
                                                                                    
 GFS Gas Consumption                                                                
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               29.3         28.2      28.0              
 Commercial                                16.7         16.2      15.9              
 Power                                     25.6         25.5      19.1              
 Industrial                                22.8         22.6      24.2              
 Total                                     94.5         92.5      87.2              
                                                                                    
 EC Gas Consumption                                                                 
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               27.5         26.3      28.1              
 Commercial                                15.8         15.2      16.0              
 Power                                     25.3         24.8      19.3              
 Industrial                                22.5         22.2      24.2              
 Total                                     91.1         88.5      87.6              
                                                                                    
 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates                                                   
 (bcfd):                                                                  
                                        Current Day  Prior Day    Prior   High since
                                                                  Year       2011
 U.S. Lower 48 production                  71.2         71.3      73.3       75.2
 Net U.S. imports from Canada               5.8         6.0        6.2       8.3
 U.S. LNG imports                           0.3         0.3        0.5       2.8
 U.S. LNG exports                                                         
 U.S. exports to Mexico                     3.4         3.5        2.8       4.3
                                                                                    
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices                                               
 ($ per mmBtu):                                                           
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX                  2.36         2.48                        
 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX              1.47         1.43                        
 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX                  2.29         2.27                        
 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX                     2.25         2.12                        
 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX                   2.29         2.13                        
 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX                2.30         2.10                        
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices                                                     
 ($ per megawatt-hour):                                                   
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX               18.84       18.45                        
 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX                       20.64       17.49                        
 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX               27.96       29.23                        
 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX                    22.08       19.13                        
 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX                   25.31       30.85                        
 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX                        28.73       23.78                        
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.