U.S. natgas futures jump over 5 pct on forecasts for colder weather

(Adds latest prices) Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended up more than 5 percent on Friday in a short covering rally on forecasts for colder weather through the middle of February that should boost heating demand. After trading within a few cents of unchanged for eight straight days, front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed up 11.6 cents, or 5.3 percent, at $2.298 per million British thermal units. That put the front month up over 7 percent for the week for its second weekly gain in a row but down over 1 percent for the month. Both the U.S. and European weather models called for cooler weather over the next two weeks. The U.S. model called for colder than normal weather with the latest forecast at noon calling for even colder weather than earlier anticipated. Forecasts for the rest of the winter, however, look much less cold due to the warming effect of the El Nino weather pattern with February expected to be about 13 percent warmer than normal and March 17 percent warmer than normal, according to long range forecasts on Thomson Reuters Analytics. Heating demand so far in January has been about 2 percent higher than normal. But despite a cold start to the new year, heating demand has averaged about 13 percent below normal so far this winter (November-March). That weaker heating demand, however, was having little effect on gas usage, which has been normal for this time of year and was just about 1 percent less than the polar vortex winter of 2014-15. That is because the power sector continues to burn record amounts of gas to generate electricity since the fuel remains relatively cheap compared with coal, which carries higher environmental and transport costs. So far this winter, the power sector has burned on average a record 24.8 billion cubic feet of gas per day, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics. That compares with 20.8 bcfd during the extreme cold last winter and the 30-year normal of 18.8 bcfd, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics. Traders have said it makes sense for generators to burn gas instead of coal when the gas premium over coal is less than $1 per mmBtu, as it has been since August and most of the rest of 2015. Week ended Week ended Year Five-year Jan. 29 Jan. 22 Ago Average (forecast) U.S. natgas storage (in bcf): -161 -211 -112 -165 Heating & Cooling Degree Days Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm GFS HDDs 454 433 434 GFS CDDs 1 1 3 EC HDDs 399 375 406 EC CDDs 2 2 3 GFS Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm Residential 29.3 28.2 28.0 Commercial 16.7 16.2 15.9 Power 25.6 25.5 19.1 Industrial 22.8 22.6 24.2 Total 94.5 92.5 87.2 EC Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm Residential 27.5 26.3 28.1 Commercial 15.8 15.2 16.0 Power 25.3 24.8 19.3 Industrial 22.5 22.2 24.2 Total 91.1 88.5 87.6 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates (bcfd): Current Day Prior Day Prior High since Year 2011 U.S. Lower 48 production 71.2 71.3 73.3 75.2 Net U.S. imports from Canada 5.8 6.0 6.2 8.3 U.S. LNG imports 0.3 0.3 0.5 2.8 U.S. LNG exports U.S. exports to Mexico 3.4 3.5 2.8 4.3 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu): Hub Current Day Prior Day Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 2.36 2.48 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.47 1.43 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 2.29 2.27 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 2.25 2.12 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 2.29 2.13 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 2.30 2.10 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour): Hub Current Day Prior Day Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 18.84 18.45 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 20.64 17.49 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 27.96 29.23 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 22.08 19.13 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 25.31 30.85 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 28.73 23.78 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by W Simon)