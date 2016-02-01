U.S. natgas futures fall over 5 pct on forecasts for warmer weather

Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas were trading down over 5 percent early Monday on forecasts for warmer weather over the next two weeks that should reduce heating demand. After ending up over 5 percent on Friday, front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 12.1 cents, or 5.27 percent, to $2.177 per million British thermal units at 8:35 a.m. EST (1335 GMT). Both the U.S. and European weather models called for warmer than normal weather over the next two weeks. That warming trend is expected to continue for the rest of the winter with February expected to be about 9 percent warmer than normal and March expected to be about 19 percent warmer than normal, according to long range forecasts on Thomson Reuters Analytics. U.S. gas speculators boosted their net short positions for a second week in a row as they bet prices would continue to decline on forecasts for weak heating demand for the rest of the winter. Heating demand has been about 14 percent warmer than normal so far this winter (November-March) due to the warming effect of the El Nino weather pattern, but that has not stopped gas demand from reaching all-time highs. That is because the power sector continues to burn record amounts of gas to generate electricity since the fuel remains relatively cheap compared with coal, which carries higher environmental and transport costs. So far this winter, the power sector has burned on average a record 24.6 billion cubic feet of gas per day, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics. That compares with 20.8 bcfd during the extreme cold last winter and the 30-year normal of 18.8 bcfd. Traders have said it makes sense for generators to burn gas instead of coal when the gas premium over coal is less than $1 per mmBtu, as it has been since August and most of the rest of 2015. Week ended Week ended Year Five-year Jan. 29 Jan. 22 Ago Average (forecast) U.S. natgas storage (in bcf): -161 -211 -112 -165 Heating & Cooling Degree Days Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm GFS HDDs 399 454 426 GFS CDDs 2 1 3 EC HDDs 378 399 399 EC CDDs 2 2 3 GFS Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm Residential 25.9 29.3 27.5 Commercial 15.1 16.7 15.7 Power 24.5 25.6 19.2 Industrial 22.3 22.8 24.1 Total 87.8 94.5 86.4 EC Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm Residential 26.2 27.5 27.6 Commercial 15.2 15.8 15.7 Power 24.5 25.3 19.1 Industrial 22.3 22.5 24.1 Total 88.2 91.1 86.5 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates (bcfd): Current Day Prior Day Prior High since Year 2011 U.S. Lower 48 production 71.2 71.5 72.9 75.2 Net U.S. imports from Canada 6.2 5.8 6.2 8.3 U.S. LNG imports 0.4 0.3 1.1 2.8 U.S. LNG exports U.S. exports to Mexico 3.1 3.4 2.0 4.3 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu): Hub Current Day Prior Day Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 2.36 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.47 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 2.29 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 2.25 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 2.29 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 2.30 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour): Hub Current Day Prior Day Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 18.84 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 20.64 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 27.96 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 22.08 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 25.31 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 28.73 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)