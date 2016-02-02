FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
February 2, 2016 / 2:43 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. natgas futures down over 6 pct for 2nd day on warm forecasts

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were trading down over 6 percent for
a second day in a row early Tuesday on forecasts for warmer than normal weather for
the rest of the winter that is expected to keep heating demand light.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 14.5
cents, or 6.74 percent, to $2.007 per million British thermal units at 9:29 a.m. EST
(1429 GMT). That put the contract down over 12 percent so far this week, its biggest
two-day decline since October.
    With forecasters projecting the weather will moderate during the last eight
weeks of the November-March winter heating season, analysts said last week's 211
billion cubic feet draw was likely the last big withdrawal of the season.
    So far this winter, utilities have pulled just 923 bcf of gas out of storage by
the week ended Jan. 22. That compares with 1,049 bcf during the same period last
year and a five-year average of 1,151 bcf.
    Storage withdrawals have been low so far this winter because heating demand has
been about 14 percent below normal due to the warming effect of the El Nino weather
pattern.
    That warming trend is expected to continue for the rest of the winter with
February forecast to be 8 percent warmer than normal and March 19 percent warmer
than normal, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics.
    "If the weather in February remains mild the probability will increase for the
spot gas contract to test the psychological $2/mmBtu level and possibly trade with a
$1 handle during the heart of the winter season," Dominick Chirichella, senior
partner at the Energy Management Institute in New York, said in a note.
    Even though heating demand has been light this winter, gas usage overall was
still near all-time highs.
    That is because the power sector continues to burn record amounts of the fuel to
generate electricity since gas remains relatively cheap compared with coal, which
carries higher environmental and transport costs.
    So far this winter, the power sector has burned on average a record 24.6 billion
cubic feet of gas per day, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics. That compares
with 20.8 bcfd during the extreme cold last winter and the 30-year normal of 18.8
bcfd.
    Traders have said it makes sense for generators to burn gas instead of coal when
the gas premium over coal is less than $1 per mmBtu, as it has been since August.
                       
                                        Week ended   Week ended   Year    Five-year
                                          Jan. 29     Jan. 22      Ago     Average
                                        (forecast)                        
 U.S. natgas storage (in bcf):             -156         -211      -112       -165
                                                                                    
 Heating & Cooling Degree Days                                                      
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 GFS HDDs                                   422         404        424              
 GFS CDDs                                    2           2          3               
                                                                                    
 EC HDDs                                    371         378        396              
 EC CDDs                                     2           2          3               
                                                                                    
 GFS Gas Consumption                                                                
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               27.2         26.2      27.3              
 Commercial                                15.8         15.2      15.6              
 Power                                     24.9         24.5      19.1              
 Industrial                                22.6         22.4      24.1              
 Total                                     90.4         88.3      86.0              
                                                                                    
 EC Gas Consumption                                                                 
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               25.9         26.2      27.4              
 Commercial                                15.0         15.2      15.6              
 Power                                     24.4         24.5      19.1              
 Industrial                                22.2         22.3      24.1              
 Total                                     87.5         88.2      86.1              
                                                                                    
 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates                                                   
 (bcfd):                                                                  
                                        Current Day  Prior Day    Prior   High since
                                                                  Year       2011
 U.S. Lower 48 production                  71.7         72.1      73.1       75.2
 Net U.S. imports from Canada               6.2         6.0        6.7       8.3
 U.S. LNG imports                           0.3         0.3        1.1       2.8
 U.S. LNG exports                                                         
 U.S. exports to Mexico                     3.2         2.8        1.9       4.3
                                                                                    
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices                                               
 ($ per mmBtu):                                                           
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX                               2.20                        
 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX                           1.39                        
 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX                               2.10                        
 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX                                  2.18                        
 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX                                2.20                        
 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX                             2.25                        
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices                                                     
 ($ per megawatt-hour):                                                   
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX                           18.48                        
 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX                                   21.63                        
 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX                           24.20                        
 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX                                23.09                        
 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX                               25.56                        
 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX                                    27.86                        
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
