REFILE-U.S. natural gas futures fall to within cents of near 17-year low
#Energy
February 25, 2016 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-U.S. natural gas futures fall to within cents of near 17-year low

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(Refiles to correct day of week in first sentence to Thursday )
    By Scott DiSavino
    NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Thursday dove to within
cents of their lowest level since 1999 as shale drillers pumped record amounts of
the fuel and winter heating demand wilted under the warming effect of the El Nino
weather pattern.
    Gas stockpiles are near record levels as homes and businesses haven't had much
of a reason to keep heaters burning in recent months.
    A similar scenario is playing out in world oil markets where U.S. and
Brent crude futures have sunk to levels close to 2003 lows, with inventories
reaching all-time highs with oil production near record levels and lackluster
demand, especially from China.
    Normally, the U.S. gas market operates independently from global energy markets,
focusing primarily on domestic weather conditions. But that may change as the United
States on Wednesday exported its first shale-derived liquefied natural gas cargo.
 
    On its last day as the front-month, March futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange were down 4.2 cents, or 2.36 percent, to $1.736 per million British
thermal units at 9:27 a.m. EST (1427 GMT). Earlier Thursday, it fell to a contract
low of $1.728.
    The soon-to-be front-month April future, meanwhile, also fell to a contract low
this morning. It was trading down about 5 cents at $1.79. In fact, every future
through April 2017 fell to a fresh contract low this morning. The May 2017 contract
has not traded yet.
    Some traders said Thursday could be the day the front-month falls below the near
17-year low of $1.684 set in December if there is a surprise in the U.S. gas weekly
inventory report, due at 10:30 a.m. EST, and on continued warm weather forecasts.
    "This market continues to grind downward into new low territory on almost a
daily basis as adjustments to the short-term temperature views are failing to offer
incentive toward purchases," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Chicago-based Ritterbusch
& Associates, an energy advisory firm, said in a note.
    U.S. and European weather models kept pointing to higher-than-normal
temperatures over the next two weeks, which are expected to keep heating demand
light.
    Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast U.S. utilities pulled 139 billion cubic feet
of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 19. 
    That compared with draws of 158 bcf in the prior week, 205 bcf a year earlier
and a five-year average draw of around 144 bcf.
        
                                        Week ended   Week ended   Year    Five-year
                                          Feb. 19     Feb. 12      Ago     Average
                                        (Forecast)                        
 U.S. natgas storage (in bcf):             -139         -158      -205       -144
                                                                                    
 Heating & Cooling Degree Days                                                      
 Two-Week Total                         Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 GFS HDDs                                   329         329        344              
 GFS CDDs                                    6           5          6               
                                                                                    
 EC HDDs                                    285         292        321              
 EC CDDs                                     5           4          6               
                                                                                    
 GFS Gas Consumption                                                                
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               21.4         21.4      22.0              
 Commercial                                13.1         13.0      13.1              
 Power                                     25.2         25.0      17.9              
 Industrial                                21.7         21.7      23.3              
 Total                                     81.4         81.1      76.4              
                                                                                    
 EC Gas Consumption                                                                 
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               20.2         20.4      22.2              
 Commercial                                12.4         12.5      13.2              
 Power                                     25.2         24.9      17.9              
 Industrial                                21.5         21.5      23.2              
 Total                                     79.2         79.4      76.5              
                                                                                    
 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates                                                   
 (bcfd):                                                                  
                                        Current Day  Prior Day    Prior   High since
                                                                  Year       2011
 U.S. Lower 48 production                  71.8         72.2      71.9       75.2
 Net U.S. imports from Canada               5.3         4.8        5.6       8.3
 U.S. LNG imports                           0.3         0.2        0.6       2.8
 U.S. LNG exports                                                         
 U.S. exports to Mexico                     3.4         3.3        2.9       4.3
                                                                                    
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices                                               
 ($ per mmBtu):                                                           
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX                               1.69                        
 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX                           1.05                        
 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX                               1.78                        
 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX                                  1.79                        
 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX                                1.80                        
 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX                             1.70                        
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices                                                     
 ($ per megawatt-hour):                                                   
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX                           19.50                        
 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX                                   15.45                        
 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX                           20.63                        
 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX                                16.80                        
 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX                               26.12                        
 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX                                    22.75                        
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

