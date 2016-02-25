FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures fall to 17-year low on small inventory draw
#Energy
February 25, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures fall to 17-year low on small inventory draw

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(Adds closing prices)
    By Scott DiSavino
    NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Thursday dove to their lowest level
since 1999 on a much smaller-than-expected storage draw and warmer-than-normal weather
forecasts.
    Prices have been depressed for months as shale drillers pump record amounts of the fuel and
winter heating demand wilted under the warming effect of the El Nino weather pattern.
    Gas stockpiles, meanwhile, are near record levels as homes and businesses have not had much
of a reason to keep heaters burning in recent months.
    A similar scenario is playing out in world oil markets where U.S. and Brent 
crude futures have sunk to levels close to 2003 lows, with inventories reaching all-time highs
as oil production is near record levels and demand lackluster.
    Normally, the U.S. gas market operates independently from global energy markets, focusing
primarily on domestic weather conditions. But that may soon change as the United States on
Wednesday exported its first shale-derived liquefied natural gas cargo. 
    On its last day as the front-month, March futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange 
closed down 6.7 cents, or 3.77 percent, at a contract low of $1.711 per million British thermal
units, the lowest front-month settle since March 1999.
    U.S. utilities pulled 117 billion cubic feet of gas from storage during the week ended Feb.
19, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a report. That fell well short of
analysts' forecast for a 139 bcf withdrawal in a Reuters poll, and compared with a draw of 205
bcf a year earlier and a five-year average draw of around 144 bcf. 
    "This market continues to grind downward into new low territory on almost a daily basis as
adjustments to the short-term temperature views are failing to offer incentive toward
purchases," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Chicago-based Ritterbusch & Associates, an energy
advisory firm, said in a note.
    U.S. and European weather models kept pointing to higher-than-normal temperatures over the
next two weeks, which are expected to keep heating demand light.
    The soon-to-be front-month April future, meanwhile, also fell to a contract low. It was
trading down about 4 cents at $1.79. In fact, every future through March 2018 fell to a fresh
contract low earlier Thursday.
        
                                        Week ended   Week ended   Year    Five-year
                                          Feb. 19     Feb. 12      Ago     Average
                                        (Forecast)                        
 U.S. natgas storage (in bcf):             -117         -158      -205       -144
                                                                                    
 Heating & Cooling Degree Days                                                      
 Two-Week Total                         Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 GFS HDDs                                   339         329        344              
 GFS CDDs                                    5           5          6               
                                                                                    
 EC HDDs                                    285         292        321              
 EC CDDs                                     5           4          6               
                                                                                    
 GFS Gas Consumption                                                                
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               22.0         21.4      22.0              
 Commercial                                13.4         13.0      13.1              
 Power                                     25.4         25.0      17.9              
 Industrial                                21.8         21.7      23.3              
 Total                                     82.5         81.1      76.4              
                                                                                    
 EC Gas Consumption                                                                 
 Two-Week Average                       Current Day  Prior Day   30-Year            
                                                                  Norm    
 Residential                               20.2         20.4      22.2              
 Commercial                                12.4         12.5      13.2              
 Power                                     25.2         24.9      17.9              
 Industrial                                21.5         21.5      23.2              
 Total                                     79.2         79.4      76.5              
                                                                                    
 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates                                                   
 (bcfd):                                                                  
                                        Current Day  Prior Day    Prior   High since
                                                                  Year       2011
 U.S. Lower 48 production                  71.9         72.2      71.9       75.2
 Net U.S. imports from Canada               5.2         4.8        5.6       8.3
 U.S. LNG imports                           0.2         0.2        0.6       2.8
 U.S. LNG exports                                                         
 U.S. exports to Mexico                     3.4         3.3        2.9       4.3
                                                                                    
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices                                               
 ($ per mmBtu):                                                           
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX                  2.90         1.69                        
 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX              1.16         1.05                        
 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX                  1.89         1.78                        
 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX                     1.77         1.79                        
 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX                   1.76         1.80                        
 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX                1.63         1.70                        
                                                                                    
 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices                                                     
 ($ per megawatt-hour):                                                   
 Hub                                    Current Day  Prior Day                      
 Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX               18.36       19.50                        
 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX                       13.29       15.45                        
 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX               28.02       20.63                        
 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX                    16.46       16.80                        
 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX                   32.28       26.12                        
 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX                        18.58       22.75                        
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by W Simon, Marguerita Choy and Leslie Adler)

