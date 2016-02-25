UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures fall to 17-year low on small inventory draw

(Adds closing prices) By Scott DiSavino NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Thursday dove to their lowest level since 1999 on a much smaller-than-expected storage draw and warmer-than-normal weather forecasts. Prices have been depressed for months as shale drillers pump record amounts of the fuel and winter heating demand wilted under the warming effect of the El Nino weather pattern. Gas stockpiles, meanwhile, are near record levels as homes and businesses have not had much of a reason to keep heaters burning in recent months. A similar scenario is playing out in world oil markets where U.S. and Brent crude futures have sunk to levels close to 2003 lows, with inventories reaching all-time highs as oil production is near record levels and demand lackluster. Normally, the U.S. gas market operates independently from global energy markets, focusing primarily on domestic weather conditions. But that may soon change as the United States on Wednesday exported its first shale-derived liquefied natural gas cargo. On its last day as the front-month, March futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed down 6.7 cents, or 3.77 percent, at a contract low of $1.711 per million British thermal units, the lowest front-month settle since March 1999. U.S. utilities pulled 117 billion cubic feet of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 19, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a report. That fell well short of analysts' forecast for a 139 bcf withdrawal in a Reuters poll, and compared with a draw of 205 bcf a year earlier and a five-year average draw of around 144 bcf. "This market continues to grind downward into new low territory on almost a daily basis as adjustments to the short-term temperature views are failing to offer incentive toward purchases," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Chicago-based Ritterbusch & Associates, an energy advisory firm, said in a note. U.S. and European weather models kept pointing to higher-than-normal temperatures over the next two weeks, which are expected to keep heating demand light. The soon-to-be front-month April future, meanwhile, also fell to a contract low. It was trading down about 4 cents at $1.79. In fact, every future through March 2018 fell to a fresh contract low earlier Thursday. Week ended Week ended Year Five-year Feb. 19 Feb. 12 Ago Average (Forecast) U.S. natgas storage (in bcf): -117 -158 -205 -144 Heating & Cooling Degree Days Two-Week Total Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm GFS HDDs 339 329 344 GFS CDDs 5 5 6 EC HDDs 285 292 321 EC CDDs 5 4 6 GFS Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm Residential 22.0 21.4 22.0 Commercial 13.4 13.0 13.1 Power 25.4 25.0 17.9 Industrial 21.8 21.7 23.3 Total 82.5 81.1 76.4 EC Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm Residential 20.2 20.4 22.2 Commercial 12.4 12.5 13.2 Power 25.2 24.9 17.9 Industrial 21.5 21.5 23.2 Total 79.2 79.4 76.5 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates (bcfd): Current Day Prior Day Prior High since Year 2011 U.S. Lower 48 production 71.9 72.2 71.9 75.2 Net U.S. imports from Canada 5.2 4.8 5.6 8.3 U.S. LNG imports 0.2 0.2 0.6 2.8 U.S. LNG exports U.S. exports to Mexico 3.4 3.3 2.9 4.3 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu): Hub Current Day Prior Day Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 2.90 1.69 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.16 1.05 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 1.89 1.78 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 1.77 1.79 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 1.76 1.80 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 1.63 1.70 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour): Hub Current Day Prior Day Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 18.36 19.50 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 13.29 15.45 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 28.02 20.63 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 16.46 16.80 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 32.28 26.12 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 18.58 22.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by W Simon, Marguerita Choy and Leslie Adler)