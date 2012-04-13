FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama issues executive shale gas development order
#Energy
April 13, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

Obama issues executive shale gas development order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama issued an executive order on Friday to coordinate federal agencies on overseeing development of unconventional sources of natural gas, including shale gas.

Vast new sources of shale gas, which drillers access with techniques including hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, have given the United States hope that it could become a natural gas exporter in coming years. Environmentalists and health groups, however, say that fracking operations near homes and schools can pollute air and water. (Reporting By Timothy Gardner; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

