U.S. natgas price set for lowest yearly average since 1999

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas prices this year are set to register their lowest average price since 1999, marking one of the deepest and most prolonged slumps of any commodity, with a rebound unlikely as record production from shale formations has outstripped even healthy demand.

Although prices fell further in 2012, not since the Clinton Administration has the average price of gas remained so low for so long, a boon for consumers but an added bane for energy producers like Chesapeake Energy Corp, already suffering from a dive in oil prices.

In the year through the end of November, next-day gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana GT-HH-IDX so far in 2015 have averaged $2.68 per million British thermal units on the IntercontinentalExchange.

Henry Hub prices in November were the lowest for the month in 20 years, averaging $2.08 versus $4.10 in 2014 and a five-year average (2010-14) of $3.62. In 1995, November averaged $1.92.

With only 22 trading days left in the year, prices would have to average $3.70 in December to lift the average above its recent low of $2.77 in 2012.

December futures expired at $2.206 last week.

In 1999, when the gas market was about 50 percent smaller than today, prices averaged $2.27.

It was not supposed to be like this. Last December, analysts expected 2015 prices to average $3.89..

U.S. regulations phasing out the use of coal-fired power generation and the opening up of more pipeline exports to Mexico and liquefied natural gas shipments to the rest of the world were supposed to push up demand faster than new supply.

U.S. production in the lower 48 states, however, is expected to average a record 78.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2015, according to federal data.

“The problem is production growth is outpacing demand growth by a long shot. Demand this year is actually at record highs due to the power sector,” said Tim Evans, energy futures specialist Citi Futures.

REBOUND WOULD BE EXCEPTIONAL

Unlike three years ago, when slumping prices rapidly rebounded to stabilize over $3, few analysts anticipate a quick fix this time. Calendar futures do not rise over $3 until 2020.

In both 2012 and 2015, gas in storage hit all-time highs because production was at record levels and gas usage by homes and businesses was lower-than-normal due to a mild winter in 2012 and a mild summer and autumn in 2015.

That caused prices in both years to collapse, prompting power generators to burn record amounts of the fuel instead of coal, which prevented storage levels from maxing out.

“No one thought you could run as much gas to generate electricity as we did in 2012, but now we know coal-to-gas substitution can fix inventory levels that are too high,” said Keith Barnett, head of fundamental analysis at Asset Risk Management in Houston.

So far in 2015, the power sector was on track to consume an all-time high 26.1 bcfd, breaking the current record of 24.9 bcfd set in 2012, according to federal data.

The mild weather this year is expected to continue through the winter due to the warming effect of the El Nino weather pattern, leaving it to power generators to gobble up even more gas to avoid storage containment in 2016. (Additional reporting by Edward McAllister and Barani Krishnan in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)