Nationstar fights racketeering suit over home inspection fees
#Westlaw News
March 18, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Nationstar fights racketeering suit over home inspection fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Nationstar Mortgage have urged a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the loan servicer of billing homeowners for needless property inspections, saying plaintiffs are trying to create a conspiracy out of a contract dispute.

Filed in January in a Fort Lauderdale federal court, the proposed class action accused Nationstar of colluding with its affiliate Solutionstar to push up fees for “drive-by” inspections ordered after homeowners defaulted on their mortgage loans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/19yW7LU

