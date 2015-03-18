Nationstar fights racketeering suit over home inspection fees

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Nationstar Mortgage have urged a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the loan servicer of billing homeowners for needless property inspections, saying plaintiffs are trying to create a conspiracy out of a contract dispute.

Filed in January in a Fort Lauderdale federal court, the proposed class action accused Nationstar of colluding with its affiliate Solutionstar to push up fees for “drive-by” inspections ordered after homeowners defaulted on their mortgage loans.

