U.S. Navy ships collide off California, no injuries reported

LOS ANGELES, May 16 (Reuters) - Two U.S. Navy ships collided off the coast of California on Wednesday due to a steering malfunction during a refuelling operation, damaging both vessels but causing no injuries, the Navy said in a statement.

The Navy identified the ships involved as the USS Essex, an amphibious assault ship, and the USNS Yukon, a Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler based in San Diego.

“While both ships reported some damage, no one was injured, there was no fuel spilled and the ships’ fuel tanks and systems were not compromised,” the Navy statement said. (Writing By Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Greg McCune)