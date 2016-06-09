FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Navy admiral to plead guilty in bribery case -Washington Post
June 9, 2016

U.S. Navy admiral to plead guilty in bribery case -Washington Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Robert Gilbeau will plead guilty on Thursday to lying to federal investigators, making him the highest-ranking officer so far to be convicted in the expanding “Fat Leonard” bribery case, the Washington Post reported, citing Gilbeau’s attorney.

Three current and former Navy officers were charged by the U.S. Justice Department on May 27 in the alleged bribery and fraud scheme involving a Singapore-based defense contractor. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)

