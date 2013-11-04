FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two Navy aviators survive Florida flight training crash
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
November 4, 2013 / 11:11 PM / 4 years ago

Two Navy aviators survive Florida flight training crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Two crew members aboard a U.S. Navy training aircraft that crashed on Monday while attempting to land at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in north Florida are being treated at a local hospital.

The two-seat T-45C Goshawk aircraft crashed on the approach to the runway while returning from a routine training flight. Both crew members were listed in stable condition, one with serious injuries, according to Harry C. White, a spokesman for the Pensacola Naval Air Station.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The Naval Air Training Command said names of the crew were withheld for privacy reasons. (Reporting by David Adams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.