Two Navy aviators survive Florida flight training crash

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Two crew members aboard a U.S. Navy training aircraft that crashed on Monday while attempting to land at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in north Florida are being treated at a local hospital.

The two-seat T-45C Goshawk aircraft crashed on the approach to the runway while returning from a routine training flight. Both crew members were listed in stable condition, one with serious injuries, according to Harry C. White, a spokesman for the Pensacola Naval Air Station.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The Naval Air Training Command said names of the crew were withheld for privacy reasons. (Reporting by David Adams)