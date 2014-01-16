U.S. Navy jet crashes off Virginia coast, pilot rescued

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy jet crashed in the Atlantic Ocean off the Virginia coast but its pilot ejected and was rescued on Wednesday, a week after a Navy helicopter crash killed two sailors.

The F/A-18E Super Hornet went down during routine training flight about 45 miles (70 km) from Virginia Beach at 2:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) the Navy said in a statement. The pilot ejected and was recovered by a fishing boat.

The Navy is investigating the crash, which occurred the day rescuers recovered the remains of a crew member missing after a military helicopter crashed off the Virginia coast last week.

The MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter was on a training flight with a five-member crew on Jan. 8 when it went into the ocean near Fort Story, 150 miles (240 km) south of Washington. Two sailors were killed. (Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Rosalind Russell)