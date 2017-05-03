WRAPUP 1-China's economy loses momentum as policymakers clamp down on debt risks
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April
WASHINGTON May 3 The U.S. Navy has decided to delay by a year until fiscal year 2020 the awarding of a design and construction contract for a planned frigate, according to congressional testimony on Wednesday by two Navy rear admirals. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. ride services company Lyft Inc and Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo have launched a self-driving vehicle partnership, bringing together two rivals to dominant ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.
TOKYO, May 15 Japanese stocks edged down on Monday, pressured by a stronger yen, a widespread cyber attack and North Korea's missile test over the weekend.