4 months ago
U.S. Navy strike group to move toward Korean peninsula -U.S. official
April 8, 2017 / 10:25 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. Navy strike group to move toward Korean peninsula -U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday.

The moves comes as concerns grow about North Korea's advancing weapons program. Earlier this month North Korea tested a liquid-fueled Scud missile which only traveled a fraction of its range.

The Carl Vinson strike group, which includes an aircraft carrier, will make its way from Singapore toward the Korean peninsula, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Richard Chang)

