UPDATE 1-U.S. Navy examining rise in health issues among F/A-18 pilots

(Adds details from hearing, background and byline)

By Idrees Ali

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy is investigating a rise in health issues reported since 2009 by pilots of Boeing Co F/A-18 and EA-18G fighter jets that may be related to insufficient oxygen or other factors, a U.S. lawmaker said on Thursday.

Representative Michael Turner, chairman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces, said pilots had to report any episodes in which they experienced “a loss in performance related to insufficient oxygen, depressurization or other factors present during flight.”

Turner said the Navy had set up a special team to investigate the incidents and determine the root cause, but it would be a complex process since symptoms related to depressurization, tissue hypoxia and contaminant intoxication often overlap.

“It’s like chasing a ghost, we can’t figure out because the monitoring devices that do this are not on the airplane,” Rear Admiral Michael Manazir, director of air warfare for the U.S. chief of naval operations, told lawmakers.

Manazir said there had been an increase in reporting of cases since 2010.

In 2012, the Air Force announced that symptoms of oxygen deprivation experienced by some F-22 pilots were caused by the amount of oxygen delivered to pilots, not the quality of the air.

That was after the Air Force stopped flying the F-22 for five months in 2011 because of the issue and put in place restrictions on how far they could fly and how high they could climb.

The Navy is trying to increase backup oxygen in the aircraft, which lasts between five and 20 minutes, said Rear Admiral Michael Moran, program executive officer for tactical aircraft with the Navy.

“We’ve got a new, more realistic breathing apparatus training environment that we do every two years now, that really gives the pilots (a) real... sense of what that hypoxia feeling is going to be,” Moran said. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alistair Bell and Dan Grebler)