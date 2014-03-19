FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Business executive pleads guilty in U.S. Navy corruption scandal
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 19, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 4 years ago

Business executive pleads guilty in U.S. Navy corruption scandal

Marty Graham

3 Min Read

SAN DIEGO, March 18 (Reuters) - A business executive charged in connection with a U.S. Navy contracting case that has exploded into a corruption scandal pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of conspiring to defraud the United States.

Alex Wisidigama, whose cousin ran a Singapore-based company at the center of a military contracting scandal, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in San Diego as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

The scandal is one of several that has wracked the military in recent months, prompting U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel to say in February that he would appoint a senior officer to report directly to him on matters of ethics.

In the San Diego case, prosecutors say the maritime services firm Glenn Defense Marine Asia, led by Wisidigama’s cousin Leonard Glenn Francis, bribed Navy officials to get information, and filed false invoices in contracts worth millions of dollars at ports across Asia.

The investigation into the case has led to charges against two navy commanders and an investigator, along with Wisidigama and his cousin Francis.

In the plea deal, Wisidigama admitted to helping the company submit false quotes for incidental expenses as part of a scheme to overbill the Navy under the contracts.

Wisidagama, 38, will face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at his June 13 sentencing.

Francis, a 49-year-old native of Malaysia, is accused of providing prostitutes, cash, luxury travel and concert tickets to Navy officials in exchange for information to help him win the contracts and to track the growing investigation against him.

Francis was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, as were U.S. Navy Commanders Michael Misiewicz and Jose Luis Sanchez and Navy criminal investigations special agent John Beliveau.

Francis has pleaded not guilty and is in federal custody in San Diego. In December, Beliveau pleaded guilty to helping Francis obtain information about the investigation against him. (Reporting by Marty Graham in San Diego and Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, California; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.