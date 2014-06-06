Navy medical center in Virginia on lockdown after stabbing

June 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy medical center in Virginia was on lockdown after a person was stabbed and injured on Friday morning, the Navy said.

The attack happened at about 8:30 a.m. at the Portsmouth Naval Medical Center outside the Navy Exchange, a store that sells clothes, gadgets and other merchandise. The victim has been hospitalized and police are looking for the attacker, the Navy said.

Information about the severity of the victim’s injuries, the identity of the attacker and the motive for the attack were not immediately available.