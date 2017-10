WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court ruled on Friday that Netflix Inc got an unfair advantage from the way the U.S. Postal Service processes its DVDs, and it ordered postal officials either to remedy the discrimination or offer a good explanation.

The unanimous decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is a win for GameFly Inc , which argued that it was entitled to postal service similar to what Netflix receives.