FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FCC says new Internet rules will maintain transparency goals
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 24, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FCC says new Internet rules will maintain transparency goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - New rules on “net neutrality” are expected to allow Internet providers to negotiate agreements with content providers on the delivery of traffic to users as long as the deals they strike are “commercially reasonable,” U.S. telecoms regulators said on Thursday.

In a blog post, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler said the rules, which he intends to have in place by year-end, would not change the agency’s “underlying goals of transparency.”

The rules, to be circulated to commission members on Thursday, will include “no unreasonable discrimination among users,” Wheeler wrote. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh, writing by Ros Krasny; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.