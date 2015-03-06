FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FCC plans March 26 vote on Neustar contract
March 6, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FCC plans March 26 vote on Neustar contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission plans to vote on March 26 on whether to drop Neustar Inc in favor of Ericsson AB subsidiary Telcordia Technologies as a contractor that helps telephone carriers route calls and text messages.

The FCC on Friday published the tentative agenda for its next meeting, which included the item. The agency’s Wireline Competition Bureau on Wednesday circulated a draft order that, if adopted, would begin contract negotiations with Telcordia.

Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Emily Stephenson

