FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FCC votes to drop Neustar contract for Telcordia
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. FCC votes to drop Neustar contract for Telcordia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to drop Neustar Inc in favor of Ericsson subsidiary Telcordia Technologies as a contractor that helps telephone carriers route calls and text messages.

The exclusive government contract, which expires on June 30, accounts for about half of Neustar’s revenues. The vote follows a recommendation from the agency’s staff and advisers to begin contract negotiations with Telcordia.

FCC commissioners cited the savings expected to result from the change. The contractor will manage the local number portability registry, which allows consumers and businesses to keep their telephone numbers when switching among providers. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Emily Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.