Man arrested after five bodies found in Nevada

May 15 (Reuters) - A 25-year-old man has been arrested after five people were found dead in one morning in northern Nevada, officials said.

Officers are investigating the deaths of four people at two homes and a related house fire on Monday in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 km) east of Reno, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Authorities also are probing a suspicious death on Interstate 80 near the Mustang exit in Washoe County, it said.

Jeremiah Bean, of Fernley, was arrested on burglary charges after being found near one of the Fernley homes. His bail has been set at $50,000, the statement said.

Bean was found with items from one of the homes, Lyon County Sheriff Allen Veil said in comments carried by Reno’s KRNV-TV. The station quoted fire officials as saying the house fire was caused by arson. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Maureen Bavdek)