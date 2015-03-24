FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlantic City's turnaround team does not propose bankruptcy
#Market News
March 24, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Atlantic City's turnaround team does not propose bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - A report by a turnaround team tasked with reviving struggling gaming resort Atlantic City said possible options would be to cut costs, jobs and extend bondholder maturities, but did not foresee bankruptcy as a solution.

“Bankruptcy is not something that we are contemplating,” said emergency manager Kevin Lavin on a conference call on Tuesday. “We think that this process can be done without that necessity.”

The report proposes to negotiate with stakeholders until the end of June and sees fiscal sustainability at some point after that. It says the city’s current projected budget deficit is $101 million and that without significant change, the cumulative deficit will be $393 million over five years. (Reporting by Hilary Russ and Megan Davies; Editing by David Gregorio)

