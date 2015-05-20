FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlantic City borrows at 7.75 pct interest to pay off state loan
May 20, 2015 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

Atlantic City borrows at 7.75 pct interest to pay off state loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Atlantic City issued new taxable bonds at high levels on Wednesday in a $40.6 million deal that will help the struggling New Jersey gambling hub recover short-term liquidity.

Underwriter Bank of America Merrill Lynch priced the city’s taxable general obligation term bonds maturing in 2040 with a 7.5 percent coupon at 7.75 percent, according to a preliminary pricing wire and an investor who participated in the deal but did not want to be named.

The bonds maturing in 2028 also sold at a slight discount, carrying a 7 percent coupon and priced to yield 7.25 percent, according to both sources. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

