Atlantic City borrows at high rates to pay off state loan

(Reuters) - Atlantic City on Wednesday issued taxable bonds carrying high interest rates in a $40.6 million deal to help the struggling New Jersey gambling hub boost short-term cash flow.

Underwriter Bank of America Merrill Lynch priced the city’s taxable general obligation term bonds, maturing in 2040, with a 7.5 percent coupon at 7.75 percent, according to a pricing wire and an investor who participated in the deal but did not want to be named.

Bonds maturing in 2028 also sold at a slight discount, carrying a 7 percent coupon and priced to yield 7.25 percent, according to both sources.

Mayor Don Guardian’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The deal shows that the city can access capital markets again, but it is doing so only with backing from the state through a program that diverts state aid directly to bondholders.

“It’s really a New Jersey credit risk. You can make the Atlantic City credit risk essentially irrelevant” because of the state program, said David Tawil, president of Maglan Capital, who did not purchase the deal.

“They need the liquidity,” he said. “That said, it’s not a panacea by any stretch.”

Investors are perhaps betting that if Atlantic City files for bankruptcy, these bonds will get the same good treatment accorded similar bonds issued by Detroit. Those Detroit bonds were not impaired in that city’s historic bankruptcy because they were considered state obligations, as opposed to other Detroit securities that took big haircuts.

Kevin Lavin, appointed by Governor Chris Christie in January as Atlantic City’s emergency manager, has endorsed layoffs and debt restructuring to help relieve pressure on the city’s budget. But he has so far stopped short of calling for bankruptcy.

Proceeds from the bond sale will pay off a $40 million short-term loan from the state. That loan, which carried a 0.75 percent interest rate, came in December because the city was unable to borrow that amount in the capital markets.

The city received an extension of the loan in March as it was coming due.

The resort town, which once held a monopoly on East Coast gaming, has eyed debt sales since last year to pay off property tax appeal settlements to casinos, among other liabilities.

Atlantic City also plans to sell $12 million of tax-exempt long-term bonds competitively next week to pay off bond anticipation notes.