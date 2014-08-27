FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's may cut N.J. casino parking bonds to junk
August 27, 2014 / 8:46 PM / 3 years ago

Moody's may cut N.J. casino parking bonds to junk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service could downgrade to junk its rating on $195 million of New Jersey casino parking revenue bonds issued in 2005 because of a spate of Atlantic City casino closures, the credit ratings agency warned on Wednesday.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority bonds are rated Baa3 - one notch above non-investment grade - with a negative outlook. Moody’s expects to resolve its review in the next 30 to 60 days. The bonds are backed by a portion of casino parking fees and a gaming revenue tax.

As of the end of September, four Atlantic City casinos are slated to have closed this year, in part because of increased competition for gamblers from neighboring states. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)

