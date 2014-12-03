New Jersey borrowing costs rise after turbulent fiscal period

Dec 3 (Reuters) - New Jersey paid higher borrowing costs during a new debt deal on Wednesday, following a tumultuous fiscal period since it last issued general obligation bonds 19 months ago.

The state paid 64 basis points more on Wednesday to issue a 10-year bond with a 5 percent coupon than it did when it sold similar bonds in May 2013, according to data from Thomson Reuters and Markit.

The price of that May 2013 bond has also fallen in the secondary market by 8 cents to 119.72 cents on the dollar as of late November, data provided by Markit showed.

Since it last borrowed, the Garden State’s credit rating has been hammered by multiple downgrades because of its underfunded pension system, revenue shortfalls, stagnant job growth and use of one-time budget solutions.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lists New Jersey as its second-lowest rated state at A.

The picture got even worse on Wednesday, with Moody’s Investors Service report that the state’s unfunded pension liabilities more than doubled to $83 billion under new accounting rules required by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board.

The spread of the state’s debt over top-rated 10-year municipal bonds has widened, from 23 basis points in May 2013 to 50 basis points for the new bonds.

That equates to about $1.4 million per year in additional debt service costs, a small portion of a $32 billion budget, New Jersey Treasury Department spokesman Christopher Santarelli said.

Even so, “the market met our GO bonds extremely aggressively today with eight firms bidding for the entire offering,” he said. Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch won with a true interest cost of about 3.32 percent.

Most of New Jersey’s outstanding tax-backed debt is actually appropriation debt secured by lease or contractual obligations, rather than general obligation debt.

That makes those non-GO bonds, which the state recently issued at even higher spreads, “more indicative of the state’s borrowing costs,” said Howard Sitzer, senior municipals analyst at CreditSights.

A $1.06 billion bond sale in late November by the beleaguered New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority carried yield spreads as wide as 147 basis points over triple-A rated paper, Sitzer noted.

“Subsequently, the bonds did perform pretty well. But they’re still over 100 basis points of where they should be,” he said. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)