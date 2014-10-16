New Jersey to sell $253 mln Atlantic City luxury tax bonds

Oct 16 (Reuters) - A New Jersey state authority that supports development in Atlantic City is slated to sell $253.27 million of luxury tax revenue bonds next week, despite a triple-notch downgrade of other bonds from the same issuer to junk on Wednesday night.

Next week’s offering from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority was rated an initial Baa2 on Wednesday by Moody’s Investors Service. Fitch Ratings assigned a ‘BBB-plus’ rating and stable outlook last week.

Both ratings are at the lower end of the investment-grade spectrum, in part because the revenue stream backing them is relatively strong but is still tied to Atlantic City’s swiftly shrinking casino industry.

Moody’s took a dimmer view of some other bonds previously issued by the CRDA. On Wednesday, Moody’s cut $194.6 million of the CRDA’s 2005 casino parking fee bonds three notches to junk at Ba3. The Wall Street credit rating agency also downgraded $66.3 million of the CRDA’s 2004 hotel fee revenue bonds to Baa3, one notch above junk.

Two CRDA staffers did not respond to emails requesting comment.

The ratings variations are due largely to the different sources of backing for the bonds, with ratings getting weaker the farther down Atlantic City’s consumer spending chain the revenue goes.

Next week’s luxury tax bonds, for instance, are nearer to the top of the consumer chain. They’re backed by “fairly strong pledges,” said Tom Metzold, co-director of municipal investments at Eaton Vance Management.

Those promised revenues include a 9 percent tax on hotel rooms, a 3 percent alcoholic drink tax and a 9 percent ticket tax on entertainment in the city.

In the life cycle of a dollar spent in Atlantic City, drinks, entertainment and lodging are all farther up the chain than parking, Metzold said.

The bonds that were cut to junk were secured by fees paid to park at casinos. Many people take buses to Atlantic City, and high-rollers are likely to fly.

After next week’s luxury tax bond sale, led by manager Janney Montgomery Scott, the CRDA will use about $90 million of the proceeds for improvements at the city’s convention center and Boardwalk Hall.

Another $60 million will pay for a legal settlement between the New Jersey Sports and Exhibition Authority and Pitney Bowes, which previously owned a partnership that managed the sublease on the convention center’s historic hall.

Finally, about $16 million of the proceeds will fund a debt service reserve for the bonds. A portion will also refund oustanding bonds while extending their final maturity to 2030 from 2022, according to Moody‘s.

Though it’s collected by the city, the luxury tax would not be treated as city property if Atlantic City ever went bankrupt, according to Fitch. Bondholders would have a first lien on the revenue stream, putting them before the convention center. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Frances Kerry)