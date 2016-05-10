NJ judge orders disclosure of bridge scandal co-conspirators

May 10 (Reuters) - A federal judge in New Jersey on Tuesday ordered the release of a list of so-called unindicted co-conspirators in the criminal case against two former allies of Governor Chris Christie over the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane closure scandal.

U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton in Newark said the public interest in seeing the list outweighed the privacy interests of those named. She ruled in favor of several media that sought the list.