NJ judge orders disclosure of bridge scandal co-conspirators
May 10, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

NJ judge orders disclosure of bridge scandal co-conspirators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - A federal judge in New Jersey on Tuesday ordered the release of a list of so-called unindicted co-conspirators in the criminal case against two former allies of Governor Chris Christie over the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane closure scandal.

U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton in Newark said the public interest in seeing the list outweighed the privacy interests of those named. She ruled in favor of several media that sought the list.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
