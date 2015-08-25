FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. appeals court rules against New Jersey sports betting law
August 25, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. appeals court rules against New Jersey sports betting law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled against a New Jersey law authorizing sports gambling in the state, according to a court ruling, upholding a lower court ruling that voided New Jersey’s repeal of some prohibitions against sports gambling.

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit was by a 2-1 vote.

The NCAA, NFL, NBA and other leagues sued after New Jersey lawmakers legalized sports betting in 2012. New Jersey lost the case, but it tried again last year with new legislation that attempts an end-run around the federal ban which prohibits states from authorizing, sponsoring, operating or licensing the practice - by essentially removing state control and deregulating sports wagering at casinos and racetracks.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; writing by Megan Davies

