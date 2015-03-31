FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Jersey asks to take pension funding appeal to top state court
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
March 31, 2015 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

New Jersey asks to take pension funding appeal to top state court

Hilary Russ

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s administration on Tuesday sought to take its argument about public pension funding directly to the state’s highest court, saying it is the first case of its kind in the state with billions of dollars at stake.

The administration is defending Christie’s decision to strip $1.6 billion from the state’s 2015 contribution into its public employee retirement system.

Labor unions sued after Christie reduced the contributions last year because of a huge revenue shortfall. The unions won, with Superior Court Judge Mary Jacobson ruling that bi-partisan reforms in 2011 specifically mandated full contributions as a contractual right.

Through a spokesman, Christie, a possible 2016 Republican presidential candidate, had vowed to appeal.

In a briefs filed on Tuesday seeking to take appeal directly to the New Jersey Supreme Court, the state Attorney General’s office said that the lower court “fabricated a constitutional right to pension funding and effected a wholesale reordering of the state’s constitutionally enshrined fiscal process.”

To view the briefs, visit: here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.