Nov 25 (Reuters) - New Jersey’s retirement system for public employees is a woeful 44 percent funded for fiscal 2014 under a new accounting method, even worse than previously known, the state revealed in a bond document on Tuesday.

That compares to a funded ratio of about 63 percent under standard actuarial methods, according to Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chris Reese)