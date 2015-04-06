New Jersey Supreme Court to take up pension funding appeal

April 6 (Reuters) - The New Jersey Supreme Court agreed to hear the state’s appeal of a lawsuit over pension contributions, a case with billions of dollars of public funding at stake and the end of a budget year looming.

Governor Chris Christie’s administration asked the state’s highest court to take up the appeal directly after losing a key decision in a lower court. The high court set oral arguments for May 6, which could allow the court to rule before fiscal 2015 ends on June 30. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Alden Bentley)