Q&A-New Jersey pension adviser on a 'damn difficult problem'

(Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a likely 2016 Republican presidential candidate, on Tuesday proposed changes to the U.S. Social Security system. His own state is still grappling with how to fix its public pension system after he began calling for further reforms over a year ago.

In February, Christie’s pension and health benefit study commission, headed by Thomas Healey, proposed moving employees to a hybrid 401(k)-defined benefit plan, among other money-saving ideas.

Although the teachers union has agreed on a framework for negotiations, Christie’s administration is still fighting a group of unions in court.

The state Supreme Court on May 6 will hear arguments about whether Christie improperly cut $1.6 billion from the state’s 2015 pension contribution.

On Wednesday, Reuters interviewed Healey, a former Goldman Sachs partner who served as an assistant secretary of the U.S. Treasury under President Ronald Reagan.

Q: Critics say 401(k)-style plans are a bad way for most Americans to retire.

A: The plan we propose would actually have the money managed collectively. That’s both cheaper in terms of fees and to get better returns ... The most recent workers, and any new employees, they will be better off under the plan we propose ... because their benefits have been cut back over the years.

Q: Were there any surprises (in negotiations)?

A: When we started people said we wouldn’t have any progress or success in talking to the unions, that they would just all stonewall, and that hasn’t been true at all.

Q: Are you advising the governor on his Social Security proposals?

A: We are not ... We don’t have a national focus at all.

Q: Has there been any impact in New Jersey from the pension settlement in Rhode Island?

A: The fact that they’ve twice had to go into the courts after they reached agreement is a worry, because New Jersey’s been tied up in the courts on this stuff since 2011. It’s a clear advantage of the Constitutional amendment we propose, is that will resolve it once and for all, and no more litigation.

Q: What else do is important for people to know?

A: (If the court rules) for the unions ... Where the legislature and the governor will find the money is almost unimaginable in this short a period of time. If you have a full year, then it’s imaginable, it’s just hugely painful ... It’s a very damn difficult problem.