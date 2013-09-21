Small plane crashes near Atlantic City; pilot reported dead

Sept 20 (Reuters) - A small Vans RV7A aircraft crashed late Friday afternoon near Atlantic City, New Jersey, officials said, reportedly killing the pilot, who was the only person onboard.

The home-built plane crashed at 4:55 p.m. in a rural area about five miles (8 km) northwest of Atlantic City International Airport, according to a statement from Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Jim Peters.

FAA officials could not confirm the condition of the pilot. However the Press of Atlantic City website said that the plane crashed in a rural neighborhood near the Atlantic City Expressway, killing the pilot.

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board would take control of the investigation. An NTSB spokesman was not immediately available. (Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Sharon Bernstein and David Brunnstrom)