FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Small plane crashes near Atlantic City; pilot reported dead
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
September 21, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Small plane crashes near Atlantic City; pilot reported dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - A small Vans RV7A aircraft crashed late Friday afternoon near Atlantic City, New Jersey, officials said, reportedly killing the pilot, who was the only person onboard.

The home-built plane crashed at 4:55 p.m. in a rural area about five miles (8 km) northwest of Atlantic City International Airport, according to a statement from Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Jim Peters.

FAA officials could not confirm the condition of the pilot. However the Press of Atlantic City website said that the plane crashed in a rural neighborhood near the Atlantic City Expressway, killing the pilot.

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board would take control of the investigation. An NTSB spokesman was not immediately available. (Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Sharon Bernstein and David Brunnstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.