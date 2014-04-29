FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Jersey Gov. Christie picks chair of embattled Port Authority
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2014 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

New Jersey Gov. Christie picks chair of embattled Port Authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Tuesday he tapped former state Attorney General John Degnan to chair the board of the embattled Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The former chairman, David Samson, resigned in March amid reports that federal prosecutors in Manhattan were probing potential conflicts of interest between Samson’s role as chairman and his private law firm.

The bi-state Port Authority has come under intense scrutiny since the so-called Bridgegate scandal, in which operatives loyal to Christie’s administration are accused of causing traffic jams on the George Washington Bridge in September in retribution for a New Jersey mayor not endorsing Christie’s reelection.

Reporting by Hilary Russ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.