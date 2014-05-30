One hurt after restaurant interior collapses in New Jersey

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - At least one person was injured after the interior of a restaurant collapsed in Maplewood, New Jersey, on Friday, local media reported.

Firefighters arrived at Coda Kitchen and Bar and rescued at least one person from the basement of the one-story building after a floor collapsed, WABC-TV reported.

The restaurant is in downtown Maplewood, a middle-class suburb less than 20 miles (32 km) from New York City, and was not due to be open until lunchtime.

The Maplewood fire department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday morning. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)