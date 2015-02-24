Revel Casino says agrees on amended $82 mln deal with Straub

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The shuttered Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City has struck an amended $82 million deal with Florida developer Glenn Straub’s Polo North, according to a statement by its parent company.

Polo North has increased its $10 million deposit to the full $82 million purchase price, the statement said.

Last month, a U.S. bankruptcy judge approved the sale of the property for $95.4 million to Straub, although the buyer had argued that the price should be cut to $87 million because the auction process was tainted by conflicts and a lack of transparency. Earlier in February, the judge put off ruling on whether Revel could terminate its deal with Straub.