FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Revel Casino says agrees on amended $82 mln deal with Straub
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 24, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 3 years ago

Revel Casino says agrees on amended $82 mln deal with Straub

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The shuttered Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City has struck an amended $82 million deal with Florida developer Glenn Straub’s Polo North, according to a statement by its parent company.

Polo North has increased its $10 million deposit to the full $82 million purchase price, the statement said.

Last month, a U.S. bankruptcy judge approved the sale of the property for $95.4 million to Straub, although the buyer had argued that the price should be cut to $87 million because the auction process was tainted by conflicts and a lack of transparency. Earlier in February, the judge put off ruling on whether Revel could terminate its deal with Straub.

Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.