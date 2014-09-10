FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P lowers New Jersey GO debt rating
September 10, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

S&P lowers New Jersey GO debt rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s lowered its debt rating on New Jersey government obligation to “A” from “A-plus”, saying the state will face increased pressures in managing long-term liabilities.

"The revenue and expenditure misalignment will grow based on reduced funding of the state's unfunded actuarial accrued liability," credit analyst John Sugden said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1wfgwxU)

The ratings services’ outlook on New Jersey is stable, reflecting that the state will ultimately retain a strong ability to fund its debt obligation. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

