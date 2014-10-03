FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump loses bid to end pension payments at Atlantic City casino
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 3, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Trump loses bid to end pension payments at Atlantic City casino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Trump Taj Mahal failed on Friday to get approval from a U.S. Bankruptcy judge to end payments to the casino’s union pension fund, which had been a key condition for a Carl Icahn-backed deal to rescue the gambling complex in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross in Wilmington, Delaware, said he lacked authority to allow Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc, the bankrupt owner of the Taj Mahal, to reject a portion of its collective bargaining agreement, or CBA.

Gross said he would consider a request by the company to reject the entire CBA, including the need to make pension payments, at an Oct. 14 hearing. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.