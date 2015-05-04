Weehawken, N.J. on watch for downgrade escapes unscathed

May 4 (Reuters) - Weehawken, New Jersey, is still clinging to its investment-grade rating after escaping a downgrade on Monday from Moody’s Investors Service, which warned several New Jersey cities in March that their ratings could be cut because of the state’s own weak finances.

Weehawken is the second city to see its Moody’s review concluded - in this case, keeping its previous rating of Baa3, one notch above junk, on its $6.6 million of general obligation debt.

Trenton, the first city to have its review concluded, was not so lucky. Moody’s downgraded Trenton on April 20, causing the capital city to scrap a bond deal a few days later.

Moody’s put Weehawken, Trenton and five other distressed New Jersey cities on watch for a possible downgrade in March because of their dependence on state aid, which is vulnerable to cuts because of the state’s weak finances.

Moody’s also said that Governor Chris Christie’s decision in January to appoint an emergency manager for Atlantic City could point to an erosion of the state’s traditionally strong support of its weaker cities. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)