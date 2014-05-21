FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbnb agrees to send user records to NY Attorney General
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 21, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Airbnb agrees to send user records to NY Attorney General

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Airbnb, a website specializing in short-term home rentals, agreed on Wednesday to turn over its user records to New York state officials in an ongoing investigation of illegal short-term renting in New York City, the company and officials said.

The agreement caps a months-long legal fight over a records database that could provide details on how much of Airbnb’s business in the city is legitimate and how much runs afoul of state law. State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman opened an investigation into the company last year.

According to a statement issued by the company and the attorney general’s office, the accord balances investigators’ “commitment to protecting New York’s residents and tourists from illegal hotels with Airbnb’s concerns about the privacy of thousands of other hosts.”

The agreement requires Airbnb, which allows people to publish rental listings for spare rooms or couches, to begin delivering its entire New York listings database, without turning over users’ identities, to the state’s attorney general for review within a month, the agreement stated.

If prosecutors suspect some of the anonymous hosts of violating state laws, Airbnb will be required to provide detailed user information, including the person’s name, address and tax ID number, according to the agreement.

Schneiderman originally demanded that Airbnb turn over its records in August, but state Supreme Court Justice Gerald Connolly quashed the request earlier this month. Shortly thereafter, the attorney general’s office filed another subpoena request, to which Airbnb agreed on Wednesday.

In April, the state’s attorney general said that as many as two-thirds of the more than 19,500 New York City listings on the online rental site might be illegal. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Scott Malone and Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.