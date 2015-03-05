One NY LaGuardia runway to reopen at 2 p.m. EST -Port Authority

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - One runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport was expected to reopen on Thursday at 2 p.m. Eastern (1900 GMT), a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

The airport was initially expected to be closed until 7 p.m. following a Thursday morning mishap in which a Delta Air Lines plane arriving in heavy snow from Atlanta skidded off the runway. No serious injuries were reported. (Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Bill Trott)