Delta accident related to brake setting - NTSB
March 9, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

Delta accident related to brake setting - NTSB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Federal safety investigators said the autobrake selector switch was set to ‘max’ on a Delta Air Lines Inc jet that skidded off a runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport last week and crashed into a fence.

"The auto brakes were set to 'max' but they (the crew) did not sense any wheel brake deceleration," the National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement. (1.usa.gov/1HoKWQX)

Delta Air Lines flight 1086 from Atlanta to New York skidded on the tarmac at about 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT) on Thursday. None of the 127 passengers and five crew members were seriously injured. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

