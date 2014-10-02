FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York entities plan $6.71 bln of new debt sales in Q4-comptroller
October 2, 2014 / 8:25 PM / 3 years ago

New York entities plan $6.71 bln of new debt sales in Q4-comptroller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - New York state, New York City and their public agencies are planning a combined $6.71 billion of new debt sales in the fourth quarter, according to a tentative schedule released by the state comptroller’s office on Thursday.

The total new issuance includes $2.36 billion scheduled for this month, $1.79 billion scheduled for November and $2.56 billion for December.

Planned fourth-quarter issuance compares to about $3.02 billion during the third quarter and $4.91 billion during the fourth quarter of 2013, the comptroller’s office said. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)

