UPDATE 1-New York entities plan $6.71 bln of new debt sales in Q4-comptroller
#Market News
October 2, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-New York entities plan $6.71 bln of new debt sales in Q4-comptroller

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds breakdown of debt sales)
    NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - New York state, New York City
and their public agencies are planning a combined $6.71 billion
of new debt sales in the fourth quarter, according to a
tentative schedule released by the state comptroller's office on
Thursday.
    The total new issuance includes $2.36 billion scheduled for
this month, $1.79 billion scheduled for November and $2.56
billion for December.
    Planned fourth-quarter issuance compares to about $3.02
billion during the third quarter and $4.91 billion during the
fourth quarter of 2013, the comptroller's office said.
    The following is a list of planned issues:
      
 Issuer              October          November       December
 Dormitory           $1.25 bln in     $15.9 mln in   
 Authority of the    tax-exempt       fixed and      
 State of New York   and/or taxable   variable rate  
                     fixed rate       tax-exempt     
                     bonds            bonds          
 Empire State                                        $1.20 bln
 Development                                         of
                                                     tax-exempt
                                                     and/or
                                                     taxable
                                                     fixed-rate
                                                     bonds 
 Long Island Power                    $675 mln in    
 Authority                            tax-exempt     
                                      and/or         
                                      taxable        
                                      fixed-rate     
                                      bonds          
 Metropolitan        $500 mln in                     
 Transportation      tax-exempt                      
 Authority           fixed- and                      
                     variable-rate                   
                     bonds                           
 New York City                                       $850 mln
                                                     of
                                                     tax-exempt
                                                     and
                                                     taxable
                                                     fixed- and
                                                     variable-r
                                                     ate bonds 
 New York City                        $100 mln in    
 Municipal Water                      tax-exempt     
 Finance Authority                    fixed-rate     
                                      bonds          
 New York City                        to $750 mln    
 Transitional                         in tax-exempt  
 Finance Authority                    fixed-rate     
                                      bonds          
 New York State      $115.3 mln in    $245 mln in    $511.5 mln
 Housing Finance     tax-exempt       tax-exempt     in
 Authority           fixed- and       and taxable    tax-exempt
                     variable-rate    fixed- and     fixed- and
                     bonds            variable-rate  variable-r
                                      bonds          ate bonds 
 Port Authority of   $380 mln in                     
 New York & New      tax-exempt                      
 Jersey              and/or taxable                  
                     fixed-rate                      
                     bonds                           
 State of New York   $116.8 mln in                   
 Mortgage Agency     tax-exempt and                  
                     tax-exempt                      
                     subject to the                  
                     Alternative                     
                     Minimum Tax                     
                     fixed-rate                      
                     bonds                           
 Source: New York State Comptroller

 (Reporting by Edward Krudy, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
