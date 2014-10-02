UPDATE 1-New York entities plan $6.71 bln of new debt sales in Q4-comptroller

(Adds breakdown of debt sales) NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - New York state, New York City and their public agencies are planning a combined $6.71 billion of new debt sales in the fourth quarter, according to a tentative schedule released by the state comptroller's office on Thursday. The total new issuance includes $2.36 billion scheduled for this month, $1.79 billion scheduled for November and $2.56 billion for December. Planned fourth-quarter issuance compares to about $3.02 billion during the third quarter and $4.91 billion during the fourth quarter of 2013, the comptroller's office said. The following is a list of planned issues: Issuer October November December Dormitory $1.25 bln in $15.9 mln in Authority of the tax-exempt fixed and State of New York and/or taxable variable rate fixed rate tax-exempt bonds bonds Empire State $1.20 bln Development of tax-exempt and/or taxable fixed-rate bonds Long Island Power $675 mln in Authority tax-exempt and/or taxable fixed-rate bonds Metropolitan $500 mln in Transportation tax-exempt Authority fixed- and variable-rate bonds New York City $850 mln of tax-exempt and taxable fixed- and variable-r ate bonds New York City $100 mln in Municipal Water tax-exempt Finance Authority fixed-rate bonds New York City to $750 mln Transitional in tax-exempt Finance Authority fixed-rate bonds New York State $115.3 mln in $245 mln in $511.5 mln Housing Finance tax-exempt tax-exempt in Authority fixed- and and taxable tax-exempt variable-rate fixed- and fixed- and bonds variable-rate variable-r bonds ate bonds Port Authority of $380 mln in New York & New tax-exempt Jersey and/or taxable fixed-rate bonds State of New York $116.8 mln in Mortgage Agency tax-exempt and tax-exempt subject to the Alternative Minimum Tax fixed-rate bonds Source: New York State Comptroller (Reporting by Edward Krudy, editing by G Crosse)