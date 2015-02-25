UPDATE 3-Partial collapse of three-story building in New York City

(Police say everyone appears to be accounted for, one person may have suffered minor injuries, details from the scene)

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A three-story building undergoing construction work partially collapsed on Manhattan’s West Side on Wednesday, and rescuers appeared to have accounted for everyone at the rubble-strewn site, New York authorities said.

One person may have suffered minor injuries, said a spokesman for the New York City Police Department at the scene.

A half dozen firefighters lifted in the buckets of so-called cherry-picker trucks were using power tools to saw through scaffolding that had collapsed around the site at 57th Street near 11th Avenue.

Search and rescue dogs were sent to the scene, according to NY1 television. By late afternoon, everyone was believed to be accounted for, the police spokesman said.

The report of a partial collapse came at 2:37 p.m. EST, the fire department spokesman said.

He said the building appeared to be a construction site. (Reporting by Laila Kearney, Barbara Goldberg and Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Bill Trott)