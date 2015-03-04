N.Y. telemarketers get half of funds raised for charities -attorney general

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York-based telemarketers that solicit money within the state for U.S. charities were paid more than half the funds they raised in 2013, according to a report released on Wednesday.

Charities using for-profit telemarketers registered in New York paid them 52 percent of the $302 million they raised, according to Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s annual Pennies for Charity report.

“New Yorkers who are generous enough to donate their hard-earned money to charity deserve to know how that money is really spent, including how much is used to pay for-profit telemarketers,” Schneiderman said in a statement.

Charities that pay top dollar for telemarketing include “Kids Wish Network,” which gives more than two-thirds of its telemarketing revenue to fundraisers, the report said. The charity’s name sounds like the Phoenix-based “Make-a-Wish Foundation,” which does not use telemarketing in fundraising, the report noted.

A representative with the Attorney General’s office erroneously said earlier that both organizations paid telemarketers.

Fundraising through telemarketing can encourage so-called “me-too” charities, which sound like they are affiliated with more established and trusted organizations but are not.

Kids Wish Network did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Despite the high cost of telemarketers reflected in the report, which covered 573 fundraising campaigns, the share of funds going to charities in fact increased from 2012.

In 2012, 63 percent of the money raised by New York telemarketers for charity went to the fundraisers, it said.