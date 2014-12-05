UPDATE 4-Outrage grows in New York after officer cleared in chokehold death

(Adds plans for national march on Dec. 13 and civil rights summit in 2015, protests expected to continue Friday, details on Thursday’s protests)

By Robert MacMillan and Joseph Ax

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The outrage over a grand jury’s decision not to indict a New York police officer in the chokehold death of an unarmed black man showed no sign of abating on Friday, as activists promised a fresh round of protests.

The city was also preparing for the funeral Friday of an unarmed black man who was shot dead by a police officer last month in a dark stairwell in Brooklyn. Police say the shooting was unintentional.

The city has seen two nights of largely peaceful demonstrations after no charges were brought against New York Police Department Officer Daniel Pantaleo for his role in the chokehold confrontation in July that killed Eric Garner, a father of six. A bystander recorded the incident on video.

The 43-year-old Garner’s death has spurred widespread public indignation over what civil rights activists say is a pattern of police abuse of minority citizens, and follows a grand jury’s decision less than two weeks ago to clear another white policeman for killing an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri.

Thousands rallied in cities across the United States on Thursday, including Boston, Chicago and Washington. In Phoenix, Arizona, demonstrators protested the police killing Thursday of an unarmed black man during a scuffle.

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has said the Justice Department will pursue civil rights investigations into both the Missouri shooting and the New York case, though legal experts have said federal charges for the two officers are unlikely.

Reverend Al Sharpton, a longtime civil rights leader, was expected to speak Friday at the Brooklyn funeral of Akai Gurley, 28, who was killed last month in a housing project stairwell by a rookie police officer who said his gun discharged accidentally.

Planned events in New York on Friday include a candlelight vigil for Garner in Staten Island, where he died.

SOFT APPROACH

New York police have tried to take a soft approach during this week’s protests, steering marchers away from a nationally televised Christmas tree lighting ceremony Wednesday, but otherwise allowing marchers to proceed unhindered.

Tensions briefly erupted late Thursday in Times Square as a multiracial crowd of about 3,000 protesters blocked a major interaction, chanting at police, “Who do you protect?”

Hundreds of officers responded, shoving protesters onto sidewalks. A police spokesman said Friday more than 200 protesters had been arrested, but declined to provide additional details.

The National Lawyers Guild is providing legal representation for arrested protesters and training sessions for groups that request it, said attorney Martin Stolar, a member of the group.

In a sign of national concern about the issue, U.S. President Barack Obama has tapped Philadelphia’s top cop to recommend ways to rebuild public trust in police.

“There is a tension, there are real issues,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey said in an interview. “They feel that the police service they are getting is not fair and not impartial. They lost faith in us to a large extent, and we’ve got to restore that.”

CHOKEHOLDS

Unlike the Aug. 9 shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Missouri, Garner’s encounter with New York police was captured on video. It showed Pantaleo wrapping his arm around Garner’s throat and wrestling him to the sidewalk as three other officers helped subdue him.

Garner, who was asthmatic, repeatedly gasped, “I can’t breathe” - a phrase protesters have taken up as a rallying cry.

He was being arrested for allegedly selling cigarettes illegally.

Pantaleo could still face disciplinary action from an internal police investigation, his lawyer said. Chokeholds are banned by police department regulations.

Pantaleo told the grand jury he used a proper takedown technique and never put pressure on Garner’s neck, according to his lawyer, Stuart London. The city’s medical examiner has said Garner’s death was caused by compressing his neck and chest, with his asthma and obesity contributing. (Writing by Scott Malone and Joseph Ax; Editing by Bernadette Baum)