Ex-NY Senate leader Skelos, son found guilty in corruption case

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former New York Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos was found guilty of bribery and extortion on Friday, the second state legislative leader to be convicted of public corruption in as many weeks.

A federal jury in New York found Skelos, 67, and his son, Adam Skelos, 33, guilty on eight counts each, including honest services wire fraud and solicitation of bribes and gratuities.

Prosecutors accused Dean Skelos of strong-arming three companies with business before the legislature into paying his son hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for his political support.

His conviction comes less than two weeks after former state Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver was found guilty at his own corruption trial of collecting millions of dollars in illegal bribes and kickbacks.

As leaders of the state’s two legislative houses, Silver and Skelos had represented two-thirds of the “three men in a room,” along with the governor, who exercise vast power over key legislation in the state capital of Albany.

The twin convictions are a major victory for Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, who continues to pursue a wide-ranging corruption investigation into New York politics.

“The swift convictions of Sheldon Silver and Dean Skelos beg an important question - how many prosecutions will it take before Albany gives the people of New York the honest government they deserve?” Bharara said in a statement after the verdict was read.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood set sentencing for March 3.